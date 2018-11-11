Bahria Town down Prince in festival cricket

LAHORE: Bahria Town Club edged past Prince Club by 6 wickets in the last over of festival fixture at the launching of three-match series here at Bahria Town Cricket Stadium.

Put in to bat, Prince Club scored 230 in 34.4 overs. Skipper Fahadul Haq was top-scorer with 48 followed by Dilawar (26), Yahya (26), Irfan Khan 22, Nasir Shah (19), Saqlain Shah (17) and M. Imran (13). Zafar grabbed 3 wickets while Aqib Malik got two.

In reply, Bahria Town Club achieved the target on the second ball of the last over with 6 wickets in hand.

Aqib Malik slammed superb 82 and Azeem Dar hit 52. Bahria captain Usman smashed fours sixes in the last over to remain unbeaten on 29. Maqbool Hussain, Fahadul Haq and Zeerak Ghazi got one wicket each.

Bahria Cricket Club’s Patron-in-Chief Sarfraz Ahmad graced the occasion as chief guest while Director Sports Bahria Town Syed Fakhar Ali Shah and Bahria Town Club secretary Shahid Raza were also present on the occasion.