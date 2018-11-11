Bamba lifts Cardiff out of relegation zone

LONDON: Cardiff climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as Sol Bamba’s last-gasp goal clinched a 2-1 win over 10-man Brighton on Saturday.

Neil Warnock’s side marked their manager’s 100th game in charge of the Welsh club with only their second league victory this season.

Lewis Dunk put Brighton in front in the sixth minute at the Cardiff City Stadium when headed home from Solly March’s free-kick.

But Callum Paterson headed Cardiff’s 28th-minute equaliser before the visitors had Dale Stephens sent off for a lunging foul on Greg Cunningham six minutes later.

Cardiff pressed for a winner which finally arrived when Bamba slotted home in the last minute.

Aron Gunnarsson’s throw-in caused chaos in the Brighton penalty area and Bamba’s acrobatic volley rattled the post.

Paterson hit the crossbar with his follow-up before Ivory Coast defender Bamba slammed home the rebound to seal Cardiff’s first win in three games.

“It didn’t look as though we could break them down. Brighton showed why they are where they are, they are resolute,” Warnock said.

“We knew free-kicks were going to be difficult but Sol slept for that one, but then he makes up for it with the winner. It’s a great result for us.”

Brighton were left frustrated with replays showing there was an offside in the build-up to the winning goal.

“We should be taking back a draw. Everybody has seen the winning goal is offside,” Brighton manager Chris Hughton said.