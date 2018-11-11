LRCA Inter-ZonalU-19 cricketi n full swing

LAHORE: Another three league matches were decided in third round of Pool-A of ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-19 cricket tournament at different venues of the city.

North Zone Blues beat East Zone Whites by 42 runs at LCCA ground Lahore.

Scores: North Zone Blues batting first 270/2 in 40 overs (Saad Khan 123 not out, M Hammad 109 not out, M Arslan 2/46).

East Zone Whites 228/10 in 38.3 overs (M Arslan 65, M Hassan 35, Qazi Mohsin 31, Waleed Manzoor 3/29, Mohsin Irshaad 2/47, M Israr 2/48). Saad Khan declared man of the match

In second match, North Zone Whites beat West Zone Whites by 6 wickets at Ittefaq LRCA Ground. Scores: West Zone Whites batting first 153/8 in 40 overs (Hamza Ashraf 33, Yasin Khan 31, M Amir 2/19, Mustansar Naseer 2/32).

North Zone Whites 159/4 in 27.4 overs (Irfan Abid 62, Ayan Ali 51, Yasin Khan 2/15, Abu Bakar 2/29). Irfan Abid declared man of the match.

In third match, West Zone Blues beat East Zone Blues by 1 wicket at Race Course Ground Lahore. Scores: East Zone Bleus batting first 120/10 in 37.1 overs (Hashim ur Rehman 38, M Umair 37, Naimatullah 3/10, Rana Kashif 2/3, Zeeshan Ali 2/14, Osama Sadiq 2/14).

West Zone Blues 124/9 in 28.3 overs (Ali Raza 53, Faizan Rasool 5/23, Hashim ur Rehman 3/13). Naimatullah named man of the match.