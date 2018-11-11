Qarshi qualify for semifinal

LAHORE: Aftab Qarshi beat Punjab Cottage by 156 runs and qualified for the semifinal of the 5th Shami Memorial Veterans Cricket Cup at Shah Faisal Ground on Saturday.

Scores: Aftab Qarshi 305/7 after 30 overs (Captain Mohsin Aftab Qarshi 50, Haroon Rasheed 78, Abdul Waheed 53, Rehan Rafique 41, Sohail Idrees 38, Javaid Malik 29 Not Out. M Siddique 4/21, Ali Shah 2/54).

Punjab Cottage 149 all out after 23 overs (Rana Shahid 51, Ghulam Murtaza 42. Tehseen Mirza 3/23, Kashif Shafi 2/13, Javaid Malik 2/16, Mohsin Aftab Qarshi 2/45).

M Kaleem and Adnan Rasheed were umpires and Waqar Ahmad was the scorer. In the end Chief Guest Sheikh Naveed Elahi gave man of the match award to Mohsin Aftab Qarshi.