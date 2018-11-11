Chess stars mull next move after draw

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The 2018 World Chess Championship resumes in London on Saturday after three-time defending champion Magnus Carlsen drew with American Fabiano Caruana in their gruelling first game. “It could have been better,” Norway’s Carlsen, 27, said after Friday’s seven-hour opener, the first of an expected 12 games taking place until November 26. “At a certain point it was very promising... my head was working well but obviously the conclusion of the game shows that I still have things to work on.” But 26-year-old Caruana, the first American to compete since the legendary Bobby Fischer in 1972, suggested he was pleased with the outcome after 115 moves.
