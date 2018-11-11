Women’s World T20 2018: Aussie girls trounce Pakistan

PROVIDENCE: Alyssa Healy (48) and Beth Mooney (48) composed vital hands, while the bowlers made incisions at regular intervals to propel Australia to a comfortable 52-run victory against Pakistan in Guyana in their opening game of Women’s World T20 2018. In pursuit of a target of 166, Pakistan could muster just 113 for 8.

Australia, the three-time champions, opted to bat and made a good start, with Healy and Mooney stringing together a stand of 72 for the opening wicket in just eight overs. Healy, in particular, was in good nick, evidenced by the fact that she crunched eight boundaries and a six. Meg Lanning, the captain, who has the highest individual score (126) in T20Is, also played her part with a brisk 34-ball 41.

However, with the score reading 144 for 2, Nashra Sandhu, the left-arm spinner, took the scalp of Ashleigh Gardner, Lanning’s batting partner, to engineer a collapse. Aliya Riaz backed Sandhu’s efforts by picking the prized scalp of Lanning, while Elyse Villani was run out for just seven. Ellyse Perry, who replaced Villani at the crease, cracked a boundary off the final ball of the innings as Australia ended up with a useful total. For Pakistan, Sandhu and Riaz shared two wickets each.

While chasing down a competitive target, the Pakistan think-tank would have hoped for a solid start, but they didn’t get one. At the end of powerplay, Pakistan were in a spot of bother at 33 for 3. Bismah Maroof, batting at No.4, tried to resurrect the innings with a 25-ball 26. Sana Mir, the former captain, also played a useful hand (20), but by then, the outcome of the match was more or less a foregone conclusion. Mir, however, remained unbeaten and ensured that Pakistan would bat out their allotted 20 overs. Megan Schutt, the medium pacer, returned impressive figures of 2 for 13 from her quota of four overs. Wareham, the leg-spinner, also snared two scalps. Meanwhile, Healy followed up her quickfire hand with excellent glovework behind the stumps, effecting four dismissals.

Australia will take on Ireland on November 11, while Pakistan lock horns against their arch-rivals, India, on the same day.

Brief scores: Australia 165/5 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 48, Beth Mooney 48; Aliya Riaz 2-25) beat Pakistan 113/8 in 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 26; Megan Schutt 2-13) by 52 runs.

Dottin sends Bangladesh crashing: The opening day of the Women’s World T20 2018 had begun with India recording the highest total in the tournament history. It ended with Bangladesh slipping to the lowest-ever score at World T20s and to a thumping defeat.

Brief scores: Windies 106/8 in 20 overs (Kycia Knight 32, Stefanie Taylor 29; Jahanara Alam 3-23, Rumana Ahmed 2-16) beat Bangladesh 46 in 14.4 overs (Deandra Dottin 5-6, Shakera Selman 2-12) by 60 runs.

Indian women off to flying start after Harmanpreet’s 103: Harmanpreet Kaur lit up the Providence Stadium in Guyana with a scintillating 51-ball 103, powering India to a thumping 34-run victory versus New Zealand in the opening game of Women’s World T20 2018.

Kaur had to battle through stomach cramps and received attention from physio Tracy Fernandes. However, the India captain waded through the injury worries to smash eight sixes. “Yesterday I was having little bit back problem,” Kaur said. “In the morning, I was not feeling well, when I came to the ground I was feeling a little low and getting some cramps,” she added.

When a batter is suffering from an injury, it is difficult to pinch quick singles and twos. Kaur, on her part, also observed that due to stomach cramps, she had to change her approach and take the aggressive route.