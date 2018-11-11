Sun Nov 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

November 11, 2018
Advertisement

Buerki out of Bayern clash

Sports

November 11, 2018

Share

—ag AFP

DORTMUND, Germany: German league leaders Borussia Dortmund have lost first-choice goalkeeper Roman Buerki for Saturday’s Bundesliga showdown against defending champions Bayern Munich, according to a report.

German’s top-selling daily Bild, says the 27-year-old, who has been in good form recently, drops out as he is still suffering the effects of a bruised thigh in Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Dortmund have yet to confirm Burki’s withdrawal, but in his absence Marwin Hitz, 31, who is also a goalkeeper with the Switzerland national team, would step in.

So far this season, Hitz has only played in the German Cup, second round win at home to second division Union Berlin ten days ago, when a late penalty settled a 3-2 win in extra time.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Sports