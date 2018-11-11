Shaheen, Saad named in Pak Test squad

LAHORE: Recent performance of Shaheen Shah Afridi in the series against New Zealand and Saad Ali’s in domestic season and for national second string earned the a Test call up.

Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman were as the selection committee says were rested for the Two-match Test series against New Zealand.

The national selection committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq after consultation with Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Head Coach Mickey Arthur announced the 15 member Test squad for two Test matches against New Zealand.

The three-match Test series will commence from November 16-20 in Abu Dhabi. The first two matches will be played in Dubai from November 24-28, whereas the last match of the series will be played in Abu Dhabi from December 3 to 7, 2018.

The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions of the UAE, where Shahdab Khan and Fakhar Zaman have been rested from the Test matches and have also been advised to undergo training at the NCA.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been included in the squad keeping his current form. Saad Ali included in the side after performing in domestic cricket and recent Pakistan ‘A’ series in the UAE,” concludes Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq. The selected players are: M Hafeez, Imam ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Baber Azam, Saad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmad (captain), Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, M Abbas, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf and Mir Hamza.