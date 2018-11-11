Imam’s scans clear after helmet blow

LAHORE: Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq has been cleared to rejoin the team after undergoing scans on his injury on Friday.

“Imam ul Haq all scans clear. He joined the team and will remain under observation of team physio,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted.

Imam was forced to retire during the second one-day international between Pakistan and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Friday after being hit by a short ball.

Imam, on 16, was forced to retire after a short delivery from fast bowler Lockie Ferguson hit the grille of his helmet, making him dizzy before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

According to a source in the PCB, the doctors have advised Imam to rest for the next 72 hours.

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets as pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi recorded his career-best bowling while opener Fakhar Zaman hit a half-century to help Pakistan to a series-levelling victory.

Shaheen’s 4-38 kept New Zealand down to 209-9 in their 50 overs before Zaman returned to form with a run-a-ball 88 for his seventh fifty to guide Pakistan to their target for the loss of four wickets in 40.3 overs.