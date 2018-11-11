Abbas bowls SNGPL to 76-run triumph over Wapda

KARACHI: In-form Test pacer Mohammad Abbas finished with 12 wickets in the match to enable holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to overwhelm Wapda by 76 runs on the last day of their four-day first round Group I outing of the Super Eight stage of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-19 here at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground on Saturday.

Abbas, who had taken 6-42 in the first innings, pulled off 6-52 to dismiss Wapda for 322 after resuming their second innings at 120-4 while chasing a huge target of 399. Abbas was ably backed by discarded international paceman Bilawal Bhatti who captured 3-68. Bhatti had remained wicketless in the first innings.

Discarded Test stumper Kamran Akmal (98) offered superb resistance but could not save his side from defeat. Kamran smashed 11 fours and two sixes in his solid effort.

Kamran, who was batting on 40 on Friday, shared 86 for the fifth wicket association with skipper Salman Butt who chipped in with 43 off 92 balls. Salman, who was batting on 18 on the third day, hammered six fours from 92 deliveries. Kamran then added 67 for the sixth wicket stand with Amir Sajjad who belted 33 off 54 deliveries, hammering four boundaries. In the end, Pakistan’s Test pacer Wahab Riaz also displayed his batting skills, scoring 54 off 101 balls which also had six fours and one six.

SNGPL had posted 371 and 187-3 declared. Wapda had accumulated 160 in the first innings. Khalid Mehmood Senior and Tahir Rasheed supervised the match. Meanwhile in the other show here at the Southend Club Ground, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) defeated Peshawar by 108 runs. Chasing 252, Peshawar were skittled out for only 143. M Mohsin top-scored 33 which came off 64 balls and had three fours. Left-handed Israrullah (26), Zahid Mehmood (17) and skipper Akbar Badshah (18) failed to put up any solid show.

Spinner Umar Khan rattled Peshawar’s batting with his superb bowling as he captured 6-37, for a match-haul of 7-107. Test pacer M Amir also played his role by taking 4-40, for a 6-87 match figure. SSGC had scored 376 and 178. Peshawar had posted 303 in their first innings.

In the other fixture here at NBP Sports Complex, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) crushed Lahore Blues by 141 runs to bag nine vital points.

Chasing 309, Lahore Blues were bundled out for only 167 in 55.4 overs. Hafiz Saad Nasim (67*) was the only batsman who put up a brave fight against the oppositions’ bowlers.

Saad smashed five fours and two sixes in his 105-ball unbeaten effort.

Rizwan Hussain smacked 31 of 35 balls, striking six fours. Bilawal Iqbal in the end scored 21 off 59 balls which had two sixes.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali did the main damage with figures of 6-56, for a match-haul of 9-14. Paceman Yasir Ali got 2-40 and spinner Nayyar Abbas captured 2-40 for a 6-92 match tally.

Earlier, after having gained a four-run first innings lead KRL began their second inings at 287-7 and declared it at 304-9. Jaahid Ali, who was batting on 123, remained not out on 124. International pacer Aizaz Cheema claimed 2-41, for a 5-86 match figures.