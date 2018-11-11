Paintings, live musical performances

Islamabad : A group show by various artist including the posters of exquisite tiles, a collection of paintings by Pakistani artists and live musical performances opened here on Saturday at the Nomad Art Gallery.

The exhibition will feature the posters of exquisite tiles originating from Portugal, Brazil and Pakistan, a collection of paintings by Pakistani artists - inspired by the posters and live musical performances by artists including, Salman Adil on flute, Sarfraz on Tabla and Arsalan Niazi on Sitar.

Muhammad Salman Adil is a classical flute player, who had performed at different platforms nationally and internationally, including England, Japan, India, France, Holland and Belgium, where he performed with foreign musicians, besides that he is working with different embassies as an event organizer and flute player.

The founder and director of Nomad Gallery Nageen Hayat said "It's a joint effort of the ambassador of Portugal, Jaoa Sabido Costa, the ambassador of Brazil, Claudio Lins and Nomad Art and Cultural Centre." According to Nageen, these exquisite tiles originating from Portugal, Brazil and Pakistan, reveal the similarities between the Kashi Work done in Hala, Sindh and the art of Azulejo in Potugal and Brazil, whereas, Kashi is a Persian word, which means designating to tiles and its is one of the oldest handicrafts of Sindh.