Exhibition opens

Islamabad : An exhibition by five talented contemporary emerging artists— ajjad Nawaz from Bahawalpur, Usman Khalid from Rawalpindi, Muneeb Aqib from Abottabad, Imran Haider from Hafizabad and Abdul Aziz Meer from Chitral—opened on Saturday, at Gallery 6.

Titled ‘Modulated Ambiguities,’ the exhibition features monotone paintings concentrating more on the quality of the composition's light, shadow, gradients and textures, and hence creating images that are more easily remembered for the details and subject rather than colour impressions. Sajjad Nawaz was initially influenced by his surroundings and indigenous cultural heritage and he painted portraits, forts and palaces that celebrate the culture of Cholistan. But then the Cholistan desert or ‘Rohi’ became his main source of inspiration. His focus became the landscapes depicting shifting sands dunes and panoramic views of cloud formations.

Usman Khalid mostly works with mix media and concentrates on high contrast monotone imagery, in which colour is minimally used. He stated “I prefer drawing to be supreme. The idea of envisioning something in your head and thus giving birth to it, on a piece of paper or fabric, is anything but ordinary.” Muneeb Aaqib takes inspiration from his environs.

Imran Haider, while describing the process of his works,said, “I have been fascinated with crumbled paper and am currently exploring it for making my artworks. Abdul Aziz Meer is currently making paintings in abstract impressionism in large sizes that are being much appreciated. He uses his own body as a medium to make impressions on paper and then treats them with the two techniques of miniature painting.