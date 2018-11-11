Governor takes notice of education policy flaws

LAHORE : Punjab Governor/Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has taken notice of ignoring central role of public universities in working groups formed by the Punjab government for new education policy of the province.

According to a press release issued by Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), the governor took notice of it while meeting a delegation of FAPUASA after Punjab University’s convocation here on Saturday.

FAPUASA President Dr Mahboob Hussain informed the governor that no focal person for the working groups was included from the public sector universities.