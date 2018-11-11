‘Rifts have started to appear in PTI govt’

LAHORE : Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that rifts in the ruling coalition have started to appear.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Hassan Murtaza said that the complaint expressed by Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi against Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar had exposed the level of trust in the ruling coalition which wouldn’t continue for a longer period.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had distributed the Punjab resources amongst his cronies and a under a dummy chief minister, the province was run poorly.