November 11, 2018
Exiled Chinese author in HK urges ‘courage’ to defend free speech

November 11, 2018

HONG KONG: Dissident Chinese author Ma Jian hit out at threats to freedom of speech on Saturday saying it was the "basis of civilisation" after a struggle to find a venue to host his talks at Hong Kong’s literary festival.

The venue battle fuelled growing concerns that semi-autonomous Hong Kong’s freedoms are fast disappearing under an assertive Beijing.

Ma, whose books are banned in mainland China, promoted his latest novel "China Dream" at two speaking events Saturday. The title plays on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s rhetoric of national rejuvenation and is described by publisher Penguin as "a biting satire of totalitarianism".

"Self-censorship is nothing wonderful and we have to have the courage to break that," he told reporters on Saturday morning at a press conference at the new Tai Kwun arts centre, which hosts the Hong Kong International Literary Festival and had originally cancelled his talks.

The venue reinstated them at the 11th hour on Friday after a replacement location also dropped out.

