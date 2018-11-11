Parbat claims Karachi Club Open juniors 18 title

KARACHI: Parbat Kumar clinched the title of juniors 18 singles at the Karachi Club Open (National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship) here on Saturday.

Parbat defeated his younger brother Hasheesh Kumar 6-2, 7-5 to capture the title.

However, Parbat lost the men’s singles final to Farhan Altaf 6-2, 5-7, 4-6.

Similarly, the title of boys under-14 was annexed by Ashar Mir, who overpowered Muhammad Yahya Ehtisham 2-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the final.

The 40-plus doubles category title was claimed by the pair of Zulfiqar Khan and Kalim Ghanchi, who won against the duo of Asad Ali Bhagat and Ali Hasan Bhagat 6-7, 6-3, 10-8 in the final.

Rafiq Godel was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He distributed cash prizes worth Rs50000 and trophies among the winners and runners-up of various events.

Rafiq announced to hold a national tennis championship carrying a prize purse of one million rupees at the Karachi Club next year.

On the occasion, Tournament director Khalid Rehmani announced that Sindh Tennis Association would organise NBP Open (national tennis championship for seniors and juniors) and 1st Afeef Trophy (a ranking tennis championship) next month in Karachi.

“The 6th Indus Pharma National Tennis Championship and the 17th Westbury Open ranking tennis championships will be held in January in Karachi,” said Khalid.

He added that the 55th Larkana Open (a ranking tennis championship) will also be held in December at the Larkana Officers Club.