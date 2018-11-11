Army on top in National Gymnastics Championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Army were on Saturday leading the points table on the penultimate day of the National Gymnastics Championship in Sindh University, Jamshoro on Saturday.
Army had accumulated 100.50 points, while WAPDA had secured 97 points. Punjab with 53.30 points were trailing third, while Railways, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh managed 50.30, 54.40 and 41.40 points respectively.
