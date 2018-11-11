Sun Nov 11, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2018
Army on top in National Gymnastics Championship

KARACHI: Army were on Saturday leading the points table on the penultimate day of the National Gymnastics Championship in Sindh University, Jamshoro on Saturday.

Army had accumulated 100.50 points, while WAPDA had secured 97 points. Punjab with 53.30 points were trailing third, while Railways, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh managed 50.30, 54.40 and 41.40 points respectively.

