Unsafe miners

Miners in Balochistan are working under unsafe work conditions. Many labourers have even been killed during the course of their employment. The authorities concerned, however, have done nothing to ensure the safety of these workers. While there are the laws which describe sufficient safety regulations that must be implemented, it is unfortunate that the law is not being implemented in its true spirit. The number of mining accidents is rapidly increasing, but both the federal and provincial governments have done nothing to ensure worker safety. It is the legal responsibility of the government to provide safety to miners and provide compensation to miners’ families, in the event of a miner’s death.

Hakeem Qadir ( Kech )