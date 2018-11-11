Where are teachers?

The main problem which students of government schools are facing is the high rate of teachers’ absenteeism. Many teachers also run private tuition centres in evenings and instead of attending schools daily, they pay more attention to their private venture.

While these teachers are getting their monthly salaries on time, they are not performing their duties diligently. The higher authorities must look into this serious matter.

Dostain Muhammad Bakhsh ( Makran )