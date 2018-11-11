tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
People working from home play a vital role in the country’s economic development. Remote working is a global concept and today thousands of people work from home for both domestic and international clients. The government needs to play its role in safeguarding home-based workers’ interests. It should set up marketplaces, both offline and online, so that these home-based workers may have access to these markets that offer competitive rates.
The Sindh government is perhaps the only government that have introduced the Sindh home-based worker’s policy to develop strategies and plans to protect home-based workers. Other provinces must follow suit.
Abdul Rahman Malik ( Karachi )
