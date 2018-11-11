Sun Nov 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

November 11, 2018
Advertisement

Remote working

Newspost

November 11, 2018

Share

People working from home play a vital role in the country’s economic development. Remote working is a global concept and today thousands of people work from home for both domestic and international clients. The government needs to play its role in safeguarding home-based workers’ interests. It should set up marketplaces, both offline and online, so that these home-based workers may have access to these markets that offer competitive rates.

The Sindh government is perhaps the only government that have introduced the Sindh home-based worker’s policy to develop strategies and plans to protect home-based workers. Other provinces must follow suit.

Abdul Rahman Malik ( Karachi )

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Newspost