Affordable housing

The PTI-led government has launched an ambitious scheme which aims at providing affordable housing for lower income families. The initial plan of the government is to construct at least five million houses across the country. This laudable initiative would provide accommodation to those people who don’t have enough means to own their homes. However, the government has to plan efficiently to carry out this project.

The mushroom growth of housing societies have already encroached upon fertile agricultural land in many cases resulting in new challenges associated with unplanned urbanisation. Five million houses would need additional electricity, gas and water. It is hoped that the government will be prepared to handle all these challenges in an effective manner.

Dr Najeeb A Khan ( Islamabad )