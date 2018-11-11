Tech startups lack guidance to gain traction

KARACHI: Tech startups were seen exuding confidence over minimum viable products they thought they had developed at a two-day investment conference of incubator Nest I/O abuzz with investors, influencers and professionals on Saturday.

They all were pulled together for matchmaking and even four of them among a litany of newbie succeeded in securing funds to gain further traction for their information technology services.

Among them, SastaTicket.pk, an online platform that offers discounted travel tickets, raised a significant $1.5 million in investment from early stage venture capital firm Chinese Gobi Partners.

Though that was big catch in Pakistan where those who clinched this much funding could be counted on fingertips, a veteran investor hailing from Canada believed that the startup ecosystem still lacks transformation of startups into companies.

“What I am seeing is (there is) still too much startup brain in Pakistan and not enough company brain,” Stewart Thompson, chairman of corporate finance shop Valhalla Private Capital said.

“We have seen conference like this… with lots of people running around with their startups and they are trying to do Silicon Valley thing. They use all the language of Silicon Valley startups.”

For him, the companies should talk about driving expenses down and about all the things that go with running a good company.

Valhalla Private Capital has so far put over $65 million into more than 200 startups from across the world, while it has an access to about $80 to 85 million of capital that it has been injecting into startup space.

Thompson is currently on a visit to Pakistan to find out co-investors. “We would like to work with local investors. We are meeting them for the first time.”

The group’s official said venture capital firms coming in Pakistan will create competition.

Lack of competition gives people with money to take 50 percent of the company or “brutally horrible debt terms”.

“That happens when investors don’t have to compete for good deals,” he said. “So when somebody from China or somebody from Dubai come in and put capital in Pakistan it makes the local investors behave because you actually create competition among investors. That’s what helps the ecosystem.”

Classifieds Pakwheels. com, Rozee.pk and Zameen.com are some of famous foreign funds-pullers. They mainly raised funds from Asian venture capital firms.

Thompson, who has been in number of emerging markets in the last two years, said Pakistan is actually similar to ecosystem he had been in and “that include the United States”.

“We have same problems finding investors, finding experienced entrepreneurs who are building their second companies. We have the same problem around how do you build country properly,” he said.

“I have met some amazing companies in Pakistan (that) look very similar to every other ecosystem I have worked in around the world.”

The investor said it is common for startups in the emerging market to build company on revenue and find investors.

“They can’t find the investors. They have no operational experiences and (they) learn everything on the fly,” he added.

“Those are the people we want to invest in because they in the wars and they are still here. What they really need is advisor, mentor and access to international market. We can do that easily and then I can co-invest right beside one of the local investors already.”

Thompson spends most of his time teaching entrepreneurs how to raise capital.

“They don’t understand equity. They don’t understand debt,” he said. “They don’t understand the concept of an access.”

Valhalla Private plans to bring Canadian investors to Pakistan. “We have Pakistani diasporas (who are) members of my angel group that I think would be very interested to some of the things we have seen in their own country.”

His group has three funds, including VA Angels, which is one of Canada’s leading angel investment groups. Since 2003, it has closed 57 deals worth $28.5 million.