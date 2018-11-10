Policeman booked for corruption

SARGODHA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Asim Raza Friday ordered registration of a case against a policeman for corruption. ASI Muhammad Ashraf of Cantonment police allegedly received Rs 7,000 from Zafar Abbas of Chak 79/NB to arrest an accused. During the probe the ASI was found guilty.

AD&SJ releases TWO prisoners: Additional District and Sessions Judge Fazal Faheem along with Civil Judge Shahpur Muhammad Ashfaq Jassra Friday visited Shahpur jail and released two prisoners, involved in minor cases. The judge visited different blocks of the jail and inspected its kitchen. The judge also visited the female and children wards and inquired about the problems of the inmates. Jail Superintendent Saif-Ullah Gondal and Deputy Superintendent Mehr Asif Mumtaz Luk were also present on the occasion.