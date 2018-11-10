Quaid Trophy Super-8: Wapda in trouble against SNGPL

KARACHI: Last season’s runners-up Wapda were in deep trouble against holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) as Test seamer Mohammad Abbas bowled lethally on the third day of their four-day Super Eight stage first round Group I outing of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 2018-19 here at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground on Friday.

Chasing a daunting target of 399, Wapda were gasping at 120-4 in their second innings at close.Mohammad Akhlaq hit 44 off 47 balls, striking six fours before being bowled by Bilawal Bhatti.

At close discarded Test stumper Kamran Akmal was batting on 40. And with him at the other end was skipper Salman Butt on 18. Abbas (3-28) wrecked the top order to put Wapda under pressure. Earlier, Abbas took 6-42 in 15.5 overs to dismiss WAPDA for only 160 after resuming their first innings at 121-6 in response to SNGPL’s first innings total of 371.

Kamran Akmal fell for 50 after adding only four runs to his overnigt score. Wahab Riaz (20) and Amir Sajjad (19) also struggled in the end to reduce the deficit of their team which eventually conceded a huge 211-run lead. Abbas was ably backed by his new-ball partner Musa Khan with figures of 3-39 in 12 overs.

After gaining a huge lead, SNGPL then declared their second innings at 187-3 to set a tough target for Wapda.Test opener Azhar Ali chipped in with a solid 72. The former Pakistan captain shared 46 for the opening stand with Imran Butt (28) and then added 50 for the second wicket with Khurram Shehzad (28).

Left-arm international spinner Zulfiqar Babar got 2-67, for a match-tally of 6-167.Meanwhile in the other Group I outing here at the NBP Sports Complex, talented Jaahid Ali blasted a fine unbeaten 123 to guide Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to 287-7 in their second innings against Lahore Blues after having gained a four-run first innings lead. Nauman Ali near the end of the day’s play provided good support to Jaahid by scoring 28 off 34 balls. Spinners Zafar Gohar (2-97), Mohammad Rameez (2-58) and Saad Nasim (2-52) bowled well.

In Group II fixture here at Southend Club Ground, after having gained a 73-run lead Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) were folded for 178 in their second innings to set a target of 252 for Peshawar who are yet to begin their chase.

Umar Amin top-scored 46 which came off 66 balls. Mohammad Amir made valuable 33. Asif Zakir scored 27 with two fours.Paceman Mohammad Ilyas was the real destroyer as he picked 5-44 in 15.2 overs to finish the game with 9-113. Left-arm pacer Nasir Ahmed claimed 3-34.

Earlier, in response to SSGC’s first innings total of 376, Peshawar resumed their innings at 248-6 and were bowled out for 303. Stumper Gohar fell for 86 after adding only four runs to his overnight score. Zahid Mehmood chipped in with 34. Young medium pacer Mohammad Irfan got 4-71. Ahmed Jamal (3-53) and Test pacer Mohammad Amir (2-47) were other successful bowlers.