Brazil ex-president to face new corruption probe

SAO PAULO: Former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be questioned next week in relation to another Operation Car Wash case in which he is accused of corruption and money laundering. The 73-year-old is already serving a 12-year prison sentence for accepting a bribe in a separate case related to the ongoing and wide-ranging Car Wash investigation into graft. Questioning Lula, currently incarcerated in Curitiba in the south of Brazil, will be judge Gabriela Hardt, who has taken over the Car Wash investigation from the man who jailed the ex-president, Sergio Moro, recently named Justice Minister by president-elect Jair Bolsonaro.