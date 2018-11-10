HEC calls for revival of National Academy of Higher Education

Islamabad: Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri on Friday stressed for the revival of National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) to provide trainings for potential university leadership, faculty and administrative staff of universities.

He proposed the revival of NAHE and no-cost extension in the USAID Centre of Advanced Studies (CAS) projects in order to enable effective utilization of resources put in them, while talking to Ambassador Paul W. Jones, US Chargé d’ Affaires, to Pakistan, who visited HEC secretariat on Friday.

He mentioned that the US support has been very critical in establishing and strengthening some of the best Pakistani universities including Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi; Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS); and, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF).

Dr. Banuri said HEC has recently taken measures to streamline the process of degree verification and equivalence. The ambassador said that undergraduate Pakistani students also need to apply for admission in the US universities. He said the number of undergraduate students studying in the US institutions could be increased.