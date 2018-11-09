Shahbaz assures NA speaker of cooperation

ISLAMABAD: :Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif met NA Speaker Asad Qaisar in his chamber and offered his party’s full cooperation in smooth running of the House.

Shahbaz congratulated the Speaker on conducting proceedings of the NA in an impartial way. “The way you are running proceedings has prestige of the House,” the opposition leader said.

Former Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Tanveer Hussain and Chaudhry Bashir Virk were also present during the meeting.

NA Speaker Asad Qaisar said as custodian of the National Assembly, it was his responsibility to run the House in an impartial way. He expressed the hope that the opposition while playing its due role would be helpful in smooth running of the House saying the whole nation was eying on performance of the Parliament.

Later, the a delegation of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal led by the Maulana Abdul Wasay and comprising Maulana Salahuddin and Zahid Akram Durrani met the Speaker in his chambers. The MMA members discussed matters relating to working of the House with the Speaker.