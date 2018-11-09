Breakfast with Jang

LAHORE: In order to increase availability of water coupled with producing cheap and abundant electricity, there is a dire need to give priority to augment water storage capacity along with promoting hydropower and other renewables, said Wapda Chairman, Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) here on Thursday.

He was speaking at a discussion "Pakistan's looming water crisis and its solutions" at latest session of 'Breakfast with Jang'. Sikandar Lodhi and Sadia Sharif hosted the event. Speaking on the occasion, Wapda chairman said that following building of two mega dams in just 12 years Pakistan was on the right track until late 70s and early 80s when our energy mix was dominated by cheap hydropower. However, later in the last several decades, our obsession with costly thermal power trapped us in ever-increasing circular debt. How can our industrialists compete in the global market with electricity cost of Rs15-20 per unit being produced by Independent Power Producers (IPPs), he posed a question.

Similar is the case of dwindling water availability over the years, he said adding Pakistan can now only store water for 30 days, which is too little if compared with the demand and potential. The basic reason of our failure has been lack of institution-buildings. We only take decision that suits us,ignoring holistic approach that is vital for benefit of the whole nation. Owing to our persistent failure to build large dams, he said, we have become water scarce country with only 948 cubic meter per capita availability, which is alarming; 80 percent of water flows in Indus Basin in 100 days of summer while rest of 20 percent flows in 265 days of year. Such a unique hydrology necessitates building of dams on urgent basis. If we have water stored in dams, he observed, we can meet our drinking and irrigation needs as well as catering to the ecological requirements of below-Kotri Barrage in Sindh Province.

Our failure to conserve water led to fast depletion of groundwater resources, he said. With extraction of 50MAF of groundwater every year, we are virtually mining water with minimal recharging. Pakistan can meet water needs of cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta and Karachi from stored

water from dams with a view to subside pressure from the groundwater.

Muzammil Hussain was wary of the unbundling of Wapda during Shaukat Aziz era. The priorities for power sector could not be set in right direction in the ensuing period, he said, adding Pakistan has potential to produce 45,000mw hydropower from Indus Cascade projects in the North. However, we are building and strengthening power grid from South to upcountry. He was optimistic about development of water resources since Chief Justice of Pakistan and judiciary, civil society and the government were fully supporting construction of dams in the country.

The realisation that our country is a water-driven economy has been essential for setting direction of development towards right path, he said, adding food security and economic development could only be achieved through building water storage dams and hydropower projects.