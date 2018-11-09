Fri November 09, 2018
National

AY
Asim Yasin
November 9, 2018

Parliament House gets ‘Green Parliament Award 2018’ by AEE

ISLAMABAD: Parliament House got the Green Parliament Award “Energy Project of the Year 2018” by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) during 2018 World Energy Engineering Congress (WEEC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

Former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presented the Green Parliament Award to the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Soori for being awarded with “Energy Project of the Year 2018” by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE), during 2018 World Energy Engineering Congress (WEEC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA on 16th October, 2018. Former Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Syed Naveed Qamar MNA and Project Manager Shahid Shoukat were also present while presenting this award.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser expressed his delight and gave the credit of the award to the former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for carrying out such remarkable achievement.

He further said that this is excellent step in the energy sector and it should be publicised in best national interest.

The award recognises the project that has achieved prominence in promoting energy conservation approach.

