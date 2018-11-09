International conference held at Iqra varsity

PESHAWAR: The Iqra National University organised a two-day international conference where guests from Turkey, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Italy and England participated.

The event was inaugurated by the Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Dr Jawed Salim Qureshi.

He appreciated the efforts of Iqra National University and urged other universities to arrange similar conferences. The chief guest on the closing ceremony was Dr Khalid Khan of Directorate of Science & Technology, said a press release.