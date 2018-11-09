QWP asks NAB to probe BTTAP anomalies

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao on Thursday asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct an inquiry into irregularities in the Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project (BTTAP).

In a statement, he said that Auditor General of Pakistan’s report had unveiled irregularities of Rs247 million in the project.

Sikandar said that PIT’s previous government had wasted the taxpayers’ money on Peshawar Beautification Plan, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), BTTAP and so-called reforms in education and health departments. He said that the PTI-led government had failed to take measures for the progress and economic prosperity of the nation.

The QWP leader said that his party believed in serving the people and its struggle for the rights of the poor people would continue.