IMSciences conducts training in Rwanda

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, Institute of Management Sciences (CEIF IMSciences) has imparted a financial training in Rwanda.

A press release said the five-day training was conducted at Kigali in Rwanda in collaboration with the Financial Inclusion Advocacy Centre, United Kingdom.

It was titled “Financial Inclusion: Implications & Lessons Learnt For Regulators & Policy Makers”.

A CEIF team member, Dr Zahoor Khan, an assistant professor at the IMSciences, conducted the training.

The officials of the Ministry of Finance, including directors, assistant directors and staff economists of Tanzania, Zambia and Ghana attended the training. The activity was part of the CEIF IMSciences overall efforts to integrate research, education, and best industry practices for capacity development of human resource in the Financial Industry.