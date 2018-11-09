Complaint cell inaugurated at Directorate of Mines, Mineral

PESHAWAR: Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Dr Amjad Ali Khan inaugurated a complaint cell at the Directorate of Mines and Mineral Development here on Thursday.

The complaint cell would cater to the complaints of general public pertaining to the department, its staff and issues of mines and mineral all over the province.

The following phone numbers 091-9211153, 091-9211146, WhatsApp 03485794348, email address:[email protected] and facebook ID DGMMCOMPLAINTCELL would receive complaints of the general public and necessary action would be taken with an active feedback to complainants. Names and identity of the complainants would be kept secret to encourage and motivate the complainants to inform the authorities about any irregularity.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister for mineral said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was trying to bring about transparency in affairs of the departments and make the official machinery true servants of the public.

He appealed the officers and other staff of the department to help support the agenda of change and prove their loyalty to the country and the nation. He said the government’s steps did not mean to trouble the government machinery in any way adding that it would never get offended if it realized the intent of the government.

Director General Mines and Mineral Muntazir and officers of the department praised the minister for what they called his government’s sincerity to the cause of the common man.