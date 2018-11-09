Explosives seized

KOHAT: The police on Thursday seized 23 kilograms of explosive and weapons in Kaghazai area on Thursday.

Official sources said that the police launched an intelligence-based search and strike operation in various areas falling in the limits of the Cantonment Police Station.

During operation, the sources said, the police party led by Superintendent of Police-City Raza Muhammad and Station House Officer Fayaz Khan raided a house in Kaghazai area.

The law-enforcers seized 23 kgs of explosive, one Kalashnikov, a pistol and numerous cartridges.