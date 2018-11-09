Explosives seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: The police on Thursday seized 23 kilograms of explosive and weapons in Kaghazai area on Thursday.
Official sources said that the police launched an intelligence-based search and strike operation in various areas falling in the limits of the Cantonment Police Station.
During operation, the sources said, the police party led by Superintendent of Police-City Raza Muhammad and Station House Officer Fayaz Khan raided a house in Kaghazai area.
The law-enforcers seized 23 kgs of explosive, one Kalashnikov, a pistol and numerous cartridges.
