Naya Pakistan has no room for hate, prejudice, says Alvi

MULTAN: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Naya Pakistan had no room for poverty and the country needs promotion of Sufism for global connectivity and developing deep socio-political and cultural ties with other countries of the region.

Addressing the International Sufi Conference organised by Islamic Studies Department Chairman Prof Dr Abdul Qadoos Suhaib of Bahauddin Zakariya University here on Thursday, he said the message of Sufis like Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya could play a key role in global connectivity. He invited the delegations of clerics, vice chancellors and senior academicians from south Punjab to presidency for a meeting with him. He said shortage of development funds in south Punjab would be solved on priority basis.