Delhi’s toxic air spikes after Diwali firework frenzy

NEW DELHI: Indian police arrested hundreds of revelers after a frenzied night of festival fireworks turned city air toxic nationwide on Thursday despite a pre-emptive court ban on the smog-fuelling party.

More than 300 people were arrested in Delhi, the world´s most polluted major city, where the Supreme Court had restricted public fireworks to two hours in the evening and insisted on use of cleaner "green" firecrackers to mark the Hindu festival of Diwali.

But the choking capital´s 20 million residents largely ignored the court´s ruling and staged a free-for-all night of colourful, deafening pyrotechnics that left the megacity´s air more than five times over safe limits.

Firecrackers are traditionally let off during the Diwali week but worsening air quality at the onset of winter in Delhi and most of northern India has forced authorities to call for desperate measures, including banning use of private cars.