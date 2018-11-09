Financial irregularities: NAB files references against top NTS officials

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a reference in the accountability court against top officials of the National Testing Service (NTS) over alleged mal-administration and financial irregularities which caused loss of more than Rs158m to the organisation.

The corruption reference has been filed against Haroon Rashid, ex-chief executive officer (CEO) of NTS, Tahir Maqbool Khakwani, ex-additional director, Waqar Sami, ex-company secretary, Faizul Akbar, ex-additional director operations, Kamil Ahmad, M Javaid, ex-regional head, Yaqoob Jan, deputy director, Imran Khan ex-regional head of NTS.

As per details, some unscrupulous elements in the top management of the NTS have been found involved in corruption and corrupt practices and have intentionally playing with the future of the candidates. They were allegedly involved in mal-administration and financial irregularities and have caused loss of more than Rs158 million to the organisation.

The accused in connivance with the CEO Haroon Rashid allegedly recruited fake consultants for embezzling huge chunk of amounts from NTS funds.