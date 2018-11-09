Rulers brought into power to end Pak ideological independence: Fazl

KARACHI: President of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that purpose to bring present rulers into power was to end Pakistan's ideological independence.

He said that the religious parties will continue their campaign against any attempt to change the blasphemy law and any such attempt will be resisted.

Speaking to the ‘Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat Million March’ on Shahrah-e-Quaideen on Thursday, Rehman, who is also the chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F, commented that the Supreme Court’s decision in Asia Bibi’s case was not based on merit but a consequence of the international pressure on the government seeking her release.

Asia, a Christian woman hailing from Sheikhupura in Punjab, was sentenced to death on blasphemy charges by the lower courts. She was acquitted by the apex court on October 31, eight years after her conviction, for lack of evidence. Later on Wednesday she was released from the Multan prison. Fazl said “more protest demonstrations will be held in all the divisional headquarters across the country after Friday prayers (today) against the verdict,” he announced, adding another million march will be held in Lahore and Sukkur on November 15 and 25 respectively. Rehman said the participants of the march have warned the government that any attempt to amend the blasphemy laws will not be tolerated. He added the MMA ‘caravan’ has begun its journey and would not compromise on its demands.

Rehman charged that Pakistan is being turned into a secular state and its ideological identity is being removed. Rehman criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf alleging a group of party in the parliament is lobbying to recognize Israel as a legitimate state. He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working on the Jewish agenda to remove Islamic system from Pakistan. He also warned the government against arresting the workers of the religious parties.