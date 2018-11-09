Courts to decide on placing Aasia on ECL: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Aasia Bibi was acquitted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and now only courts would decide about placing her name on the exit control list (ECL) in the wake of a review petition, filed by the petitioner.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said it seems strange that people like Rana Mashhood were preaching the lesson of honesty to the PTI.

The information minister alleged that Rana Mashhood, who was now acting as a spokesman for the PML-N, had a link with massive corruption in Youth Festival affairs.

about the possible arrest of Hamza Shahbaz, the minister said if he had committed corruption, he would face outcome of his deeds.