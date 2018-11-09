MPs confirm Justice Minallah as IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges on Thursday accorded confirmation for Justice Athar Minallah as the new CJ of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The approval was made at a meeting of the committee chaired by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. The meeting was attended by Senator Farooq H Naek and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of the PPP, Rana Sanaullah and Javed Abbasi of the PML-N, Senator Nauman Wazir of the PTI and Senator Sarfraz Bugti of Balochistan Awami Party.

On November 1, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (SJC) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had recommended Justice Minallah's appointment as the new chief justice of the IHC.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Muhammad Anwar Kasi is set to retire on November 27.