Huzaifa, Ivan enter final

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Bulgarian Penev Ivan and third seed local lad Huzaifa Abdul Rehman checked into the final of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship here at the PTF Complex on Thursday.

In a one-sided semi-final of boys’ single, Huzaifa proved too strong for his country boy Saqib Hayat winning it 6-0, 6-1.

Huzaifa was in fine touch and won the first set without conceding a single game. He kept the same pressure in the second set and won it easily. The match lasted for 52 minutes.

Penev Ivan brushed aside Berk Ulas of Turkey 6-1, 6-1 in the other semi-final of the day.

In the girls’ singles, Sara Yigin (Germany) and Mina Toglukdemir (Turkey) advanced to the final.

Results: Boys’ singles semi-finals: Penev Ivan (Bul) bt Berk Ulas ENC (Tur) 6-1, 6-1; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Saqib Hayat (Pak) 6-0, 6-1.

Girls’ singles semi-finals: Sara Yigin (Ger) bt Hannah Kaile Shen (HK) 7-5, 6-4; Mina Toglukdemir (Tur) bt Asim Zoha (Pak) 6-0, 6-1.

Boys’ doubles semi-finals: Shoaib Khan (Pak)/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi (Iri)/Ronan Sahni (Gbr) 1-6, 6-4, 13-11; M Nouman Aftab (Pak)/Saqib Hayat (Pak) bt Brandon Suryana (Ina)/Talavar Yunes (Iri) 7-5, 2-6, 10-2.

Girls’ doubles semi-finals: Mehrani Melina (Iri)/Safi Meshkatolzahra (Iri) bt Sie Ding Chain (Mas)/Yiiwendan Zhu (Chn) 7-5, 6-4; Yigin Sara (Ger)/Toglukdemir Mina (Tur) bt Hannah Kaile Shen (HK)/Kushi Venkatesh (Aus) 6-3, 6-0.