Fri November 09, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2018

Share

Army win national taekwondo crown

ISLAMABAD: Army (22 gold medals) won the 13th National Korean Taekwondo Championship that concluded here at the Liaquat Gymnasium on Thursday.

Army dominated the championship followed by Wapda with four gold medals. HEC players were also seen in best form.

In the individual event, Anusha Aleem excelled in 52kg category. She also won bronze in poomase.

Naqash Hamdani (women) was declared championship’s best athlete while Waqar Ali won the best male taekwondo award.

The emerging trophy was scooped up by Pakistan Air Force. Taekwondo Academy Islamabad won the under-10 category trophy while under-14 poomase category title was claimed by Air Force Academy.

Waziristan Armeez Academy captured the under-17 poomase title. RJ taekwondo Club Karachi lifted the Senior Club category crown.

Over 1700 athletes, 200 coaches and managers and 50x technical officials participated in the event.

It is worth mentioning here that the ten international referees duly qualified from World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) conducted this prestigious extravaganza.

In the history of Pakistan sports this was the biggest ever competition in which 84 clubs, all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan, FATA, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, HEC and Railways participated.

Korean Embassy’s Councilor Sanag Seoung and Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Mansoor Khan distributed prizes and medals among the winners.

Comments

