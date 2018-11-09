Islamabad pick power hitters for National T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Region scooped up power-hitter Asif Ali and in-form Iftikhar Ahmed in their 18-member squad for the National T20 Cup starting from December 10 in Multan.

Apart from the two other guests, players include Junaid Khan, Sohail Khan, Noman Ali, Ibtisam Sheikh and Aamir Bashir. Four out of 18 players would be kept as reserves.

All the teams had picked four players each before start of the ceremony; whereas each team had to include at least two Emerging Players in their squads.

The Player Selection Ceremony was held in a cordial atmosphere, where the regions were represented by presidents and the coaches. The junior and senior members of the selection committee assisted the regional teams to make formidable combinations for the T20 tournament.

Eight regional sides including Lahore Blues, Lahore Whites, Karachi Whites, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Fata and Peshawar selected 14 players each to complete their set of 18 players for the tournament.

Islamabad team: Imad Wasim (captain), Shan Masood, Umar Gul, Rohail Nazir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Junaid Khan, Abid Ali, Sohail Khan, Noman Ali, Faizan Riaz, Ali Sarfraz, Sarmad Bhatti, Ibtisam Sheikh, Arsal Shaikh (E), Shehzad Ahmad Rana, Aamir Bashir and Rizwan Ali.

Rawalpindi team: Mohammad Aamir (captain), Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin, Saud Shakil, Sami Aslam, Khalid Usman, Hammad Azam, Umair Masood (E), Naveed Malik, Zahid Mansoor, Yasir Ali, Jamal Anwar, Nihal Mansoor and Haider Ali (E).

Fata squad: Usman Khan Shinwari (captain), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Mukhtar Ahmad, Adil Amin, Kashif Bhatti, Sameen Gul, Usama Mir, Mohammad Saad, Nasir Ahmed, Asad Afridi, Samiullah Jr (E), Bismillah Khan, Abbas Afridi (E), Rehan Afridi, Fazalur Rehman.

Peshawar squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Imran Khan Jr, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Israrullah, Zohaib Khan, Taj Wali, Ali Imran, Saad Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Nabi Gul (E), Mohammad Ilyas (E), Mohammad Waqas Jr, Gohar Ali, Sajjad Khan, Imran Khan Sr, Raees Ahmed, Salman Shafqat (E).