PSB employees may not get pension

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) employees — who have spent their entire life serving the organisation in one capacity or the other — were left high and dry as the government decided to stop their pension on the pretext of their autonomous body status.

Over 170 PSB employees have been receiving pension following 2006 decision by the then Ministry of Sports (that letter was vetted through notification and was also approved by the PSB Executive Committee). All of a sudden the Ministry of Finance has decided to abolish the right of pension to the employees.

“It is totally unjust to deprive PSB employees of their due pension. They have been drawing pension for the last 12 years. They have served the PSB during their entire working life. Now when they are old and need some financial support, they get the shocking news that they would not receive pension. These employees are at that age where they can’t do any other job. How they would spend rest of their life,” questioned one of the PSB employees who is also putting in 40 years of service and is about to retire in three to four months time.

He said he was also worried about his old age now. “After putting in more than 40 years of service, I am now worried as to what would happen to me and my children.”

When ‘The News’ approached PSB Director General Khaqan Babar, he said he was new on the job and knew little about the development. “I need some time to know as what has gone wrong and what we need to do.”

However, PSB Director Finance Ghazanfar Javed said that matter had been taken up on priority bases. “There are several autonomous bodies in the country which are giving pension to their retired employees. Why then singling out PSB.”

He said he has already taken up the issue. “I have prepared a detailed note for the IPC Ministry about the Ministry of Finance’s consumption. It is up to the IPC Ministry to take up the matter as we can only move through the ministry. In that note I have quoted several examples where employees of autonomous bodies are getting pension regularly. I hope something positive would emerge,” he said.