Bangladesh general election set for Dec 23

DHAKA: Bangladesh will hold a national election on December 23 despite bitter wrangling between the government and opposition, authorities announced Thursday.

Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda said in a nationally broadcast speech that all preparations have been made for "fair" polls. The opposition has expressed fears that the election will not be democratic and has threatened protests.

"Voting will be held on Sunday December 23," Huda said, adding that nominations had to be submitted by November 19. Opposition leader Khaleda Zia has been sent back to jail after a month of treatment in hospital.