JF-17 Thunder displays dazzling performance in China

ISLAMABAD: The fighter plane of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) JF-17 Thunder exhibited its dazzling aerial performance in front of the delegations of various air forces and aviation industries on the third day of Zhuhai Air Show at China.

The breathtaking aerial display by the seasoned aerobatics pilot Wing Commander Zeeshan Baryar included some stunning maneuvers like the muscle climb, thunder turns, slow speed pass and inverted flight. Wing Commander Zeeshan Baryar gave outstanding aerial performance with his JF-17 Thunder on occasion of Pak Day Parade in Islamabad on March 23.

An over 15 minutes’ jaw dropping performance by ‘Pride of The Nation’, JF-17 Thunder, concluded with the trademark vertical rolls and disappearing in the blue skies of Zhuhai, leaving behind hundreds of spellbound spectators. The mesmerized audience applauded the Thundery performance as it landed back, the spokesman of PAF said.