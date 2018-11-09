Fri November 09, 2018
World

I
INP
November 9, 2018

Pakistan participates in Int’l army cadets week

BEIJING: Pakistan participated in the Sixth International Army Cadets Week concluded today in Nanjing, capital city of Jiangsu Province.

A total of 104 cadets from foreign military academies of 11 countries mixed into groups and carried out one-week studying and training activities, in addition to taking part in exchanges and visits.

The week was organized by the Army Engineering University of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) under the theme of “enhancing mutual understanding, learning from each other, developing cooperation and creating a better future”, which aims to build an international exchange platform and promote mutual learning among cadets from various countries.

During the week, Chinese and foreign cadets attended class together, organized training of light weapons shooting, indoor obstacle and psychological behaviors and participated in activities such as field training, simulating and deducing the action of UN peacekeeping forces and experiencing traditional Chinese culture.

An international exchange forum under the theme of “How to train army officers in the new era” was also held during the event. Chinese and foreign cadets discussed topics focusing on “challenges to officers’ abilities induced by the changes in the army’s combat environment in the information age”, “intelligent development of the army and officers’ command and decision-making abilities” and ”how can army officers accomplish a joint mission excellently”. The International Cadets Week has been held five times since 2005.

