Man gets life term on four counts for killing SHO

FAISALABAD: Special Judge Anti-Terrorism Court Khalil Naz Thursday awarded life imprisonment on four counts to accused Sikander alias Rasib in the murder case of Madina Town SHO Mehr Nadeem Anjum. Fine of Rs2 million was also imposed on him. The court, however, acquitted another accused Abdul Ghaffar Jhora giving him the benefit of the doubt. The court also declared three persons involved in this case as proclaimed offenders. They are Hafiz Suleman Randhawa, Qasim alias Kashi and Shah Rukh Fahim. According to prosecution, SHO Madina Town police station had received a call on April 29, 2017, that proclaimed offender Hafiz Suleman Randhawa, along with some of his colleagues, was present at the general bus stand. On the tip-off, Anjum and his police team raided and apprehended the proclaimed offenders but they opened fire, killing the SHO on the spot and seriously injuring Constable Shahzad Ahmed and passersby Khalil and Fayyaz.

TWO KILLED: Two men were killed in separate road accidents here on Thursday. Arshad rammed his speeding motorcycle into an electric pole, causing his on the spot death. The second incident took place near Chak 266/RB when an elderly man M Siddique was crushed to death by a speeding truck.