Parliament House gets ‘Green Parliament Award 2018’

ISLAMABAD: Parliament House got the Green Parliament Award “Energy Project of the Year 2018” by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) during 2018 World Energy Engineering Congress (WEEC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

Former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presented the Green Parliament Award to the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Soori for being awarded with “Energy Project of the Year 2018” by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE), during 2018 World Energy Engineering Congress (WEEC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA on 16th October, 2018.

Former Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Syed Naveed Qamar MNA and Project Manager Shahid Shoukat were also present while presenting this award.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser expressed his delight and gave the credit of the award to the former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for carrying out such remarkable achievement.

He further said that this is excellent step in the energy sector and it should be publicised in best national interest.

The award recognises the project that has achieved prominence in promoting energy conservation approach and opting the renewable solar energy for sustainable development.

Green Parliament project was presented with this award for its "first-of-a-kind approach" for its remarkable achievement/milestone in the shape of Green Parliament.

Parliament House of Pakistan got the distinction to be the World’s first largest Green legislative by taking comprehensive energy conservation measures as a “first fuel”, implementation of energy management system (EnMS) and shifting on renewable energy.

These measures helped to curtail more than one half of overall usage of electrical as well as gaseous energies in the building and cut the annual energy usage form 35723728.3 kWh to 10832995.7 kWh and saved 59260606.03 kWh equivalent to 220.68 million PKR saving so far besides a saving of capital investment of around 1.02 billion.

It also drastically reduced around 30429.64 tons of CO2 emissions so far, which is equivalent to 1.38 million trees planted and 10639.73 tons of coal burn.