Motorway police thrash biker for protest against heavy fine

GUJRANWALA: A motorcyclist was allegedly thrashed by the motorway police for protesting against heavy challan ticket here at Gakhar Mandi on Thursday.

Reportedly, motorway police issued challan ticket of Rs7,450 to a motorcyclist for driving without licence, without helmet and overloading. The motorcyclist protested and exchanged harsh words. Later, the motorway police officials allegedly thrashed him.

REVENUE DEPT OFFICIAL HELD RECEIVING BRIBE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Thursday arrested a revenue department official red-handed while receiving bribe from a citizen from Sialkot.

Ehsan Elahi gave an application to the ACE that a revenue department official Tanvir Gill is demanding bribe for correction of his property record. The ACE team raided and arrested the accused while receiving bribe of Rs30,000 from the citizen.

Two killed on road: An elderly woman and a minor girl died in different road accidents here on Thursday.

Reportedly, Shahid along with his three-year-old daughter Falak was going on a motorcycle. When they reached near Rahwali, a speeding truck hit them which killed the minor girl and injured her father. He was rushed to DHQ hospital Gujranwala. In another incident, a 60-year-old woman Mukhtaran was crushed to death by a speeding car when she was crossing the road.